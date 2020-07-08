UK High Commissioner presents credentials to Prez Kovind. But first a video

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:19 IST

The United Kingdom’s new high commissioner to India, Philip Barton, on Wednesday gave us a glimpse into how he prepared before presenting his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind during a virtual ceremony.

In a short video which he posted on his Twitter handle, Barton begins speaking with a ‘Namaste’ and goes on to explain that it is an exciting day for him as he takes up his new assignment. Introducing himself as the new British high commissioner designate to India, he goes on to describe the process of presenting his credentials to the head of state and what it literally translates into.

Letters of credentials are the letters signed by the Queen of England – the head of state of the United Kingdom addressed to the President of India asking him and the state of India to give credence (comes from a French word) to what the new designate says while discharging his official duties. The letters also urge the President to believe that the diplomat speaks on behalf of the United Kingdom during his stay in the country.

Barton gives us a peep at the original copies of the letter duly signed by Queen Elizabeth-II and addressed to President Kovind. The ceremony, which had to be carried out virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was nevertheless an important one for Indo-British relations.

Barton’s connections with India go back a long way. His new assignment is definitely not his first brush with the country. “We often speak of the ‘living bridge’ of people, ideas and institutions that tie the UK and India together. I, too, am a part of that bridge,” he says.

He goes on to elaborate that his mother happened to be born in Shimla and Barton was posted in national capital Delhi in the 1990s. He met his wife, Amanda, when both of them lived and worked in the country. They named their daughter ‘India’ – “not knowing I would return one day as high commissioner”.

Barton joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1986 and has previously served as the Director General (consular and security) in London and as deputy ambassador in Washington. Before arriving in New Delhi last month, he helped the UK government adapt its long-term planning to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barton’s arrival in the country and the presentation of his credentials was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which broke out earlier this year. He succeeded Dominic Asquith, who served as high commissioner from April 2016 to January this year.

“The UK-India relationship is remarkable and we share an unparalleled breadth and depth of connection. There is a deep commitment across the British government, industry and civil society to develop that relationship even further,” Barton said in a statement.

He identified several key areas – developing the trade and economic partnership following the Britain’s exit from the European Union, tackling global challenges of climate change and green recovery, acting together as a force for good in the world, and working closely to keep both countries safe and secure.

Earlier, Barton also served as the UK’s high commissioner to Pakistan during 2014-16 and as acting chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee during 2016-17, acknowledged he had arrived in India at an “extraordinarily difficult time”.

With Barton’s arrival, Jan Thompson, who served as acting high commissioner from February to June, has returned to her role as deputy high commissioner.