Brothers confess to killing wives in Kolkata triple murder case: Police

Kolkata: The Dey brothers, accused of killing two women and a minor from the same family on February 18 in their Tangra house in Kolkata, told the police on Friday that Prasun Dey, the younger of the two, had slashed his wife and sister-in-law’s wrists, while his elder brother Pranay claimed to have mixed sedatives in the kheer the previous night. Police outside the Tangra house where the bodies of two women and a 15-year-old girl were found on February 19 (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Police started investigating the case after the brothers were injured when they, along with Pranay’s son, rammed their car into a concrete pillar on EM Bypass in east Kolkata last month.

Pranay told the police that it was an attempted suicide and that their wives had also died by suicide at their house as “the family, which ran a leather business, suffered financial loss and debts”. Later, the bodies of the two women and the 15-year-old girl were recovered from separate rooms on the third floor of the four-storey house in Tangra.

Police verified statements given by the injured brothers and the boy, but were waiting for the postmortem examination report as there were some gaps which need to be plugged, said an officer.

The autopsy report said that the two women died due to haemorrhagic shock while the 15-year-old died due to poison, confirming that the injuries found on the bodies were homicidal in nature.

“Prasun Dey has confessed that it was he who slashed the wrists of the two women – wife Romi and sister-in-law Sudeshna, while his elder brother Pranay confessed to have mixed the sedatives (sleeping pills and anti-hypertensive tablets) in the kheer, which the family members ate on the night of February 17,” said a senior Indian police service (IPS) officer.

The IPS officer added that Prashun, however, denied killing his teenage daughter.

“Prasun said that he first slashed the wrists of his wife Romi. Later he went to the adjacent room and slashed Sudeshna’s wrists. Romi had resistance marks on her body,” the officer said.

All three are admitted in a government hospital after being discharged from the private hospital where they were initially admitted.

“They accused will be taken to the crime scene for reconstruction of the sequences,” the officer added.

Pranay’s 14-year-old son told the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Thursday that his uncle (Prasun) tried to smother him after murdering the other members of the family.

“The boy said that he practices yoga and could hold his breath for long. That morning, when his uncle tried slash his wrist he resisted. Later when his uncle tried to smother him with a pillow, he held his breath and feigned dead till his uncle was convinced that he has died and left the room,” said Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee, advisor of WBCPCR.