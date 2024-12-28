BRS leader KT Rama Rao summoned by probe agency in Formula-E case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao for questioning next month in a money laundering case linked to alleged payment irregularities during a Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing sources. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao.(File)

The BRS leader has been asked to depose for recording of his statement on January 7.

The ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) last week under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It took cognisance of a Telangana Police Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) complaint.

Besides KTR, the ED registered the case against senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired engineering official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy.

Kumar and Reddy have been summoned on January 2 and January 3, respectively.

The case revolves around the transfer of ₹55 crore from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds to FEO without proper approvals.

On his party, Rama Rao has denied any wrongdoing. "Where is the corruption in this? We have paid ₹55 crore. They (Formula-E) acknowledged the payment," he had said earlier, according to PTI.

"The HMDA has an account in Indian Overseas Bank, and money has been transferred from that account..." he said while reacting to the ACB case.

On Friday, the Telangana high court had extended relief granted to KT Rama Rao from being arrested by one more day in connection with the case.

Justice Shravan Kumar directed that the ACB not to arrest KTR, as the son of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, till December 31, when the arguments on his quash petition will be heard again.

On December 20, the judge refused to quash the first information report (FIR) registered by the ACB against KTR in the Formula-E car race case, but directed the ACB not to arrest him till December 30. It asked the ACB to file a counter to KTR’s quash petition within a week.