Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED registers PMLA case against BRS leader over graft charges

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Dec 21, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The ED on Friday registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao in connection with the alleged money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao in connection with the alleged money laundering in making payments to London-based Formula E Operations (FEO) for conducting Formula E races in Hyderabad, people familiar with the matter said.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), similar to the FIR filed by the ACB, against KTR, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired engineering official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy. (File photo)
The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), similar to the FIR filed by the ACB, against KTR, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired engineering official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy. (File photo)

The development comes within a day of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau registering a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of 55 crore in the conduct of Formula-E car race in Hyderabad.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), similar to the FIR filed by the ACB, against KTR, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired engineering official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy.

The ED registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) suspecting money laundering in the payments made to the Formula E race organisers, which was supposed to hold the season 10 of the race in February 2024, but withdrew from the event due to lack of response from the present Congress government headed by chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The ED would also examine potential violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), if any, a police official familiar with the development said.

The case revolves around the transfer of 55 crore from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds to FEO without proper approvals.

Earlier, the ED authorities wrote to the ACB authorities to furnish all the details pertaining to the case, the official added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On