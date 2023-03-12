BRS welcomes Amit Shah in Hyderabad with a ‘washing powder Nirma’ twist

Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Sunday by putting up the banner on the street of the iconic washing powder Nirma girl with a twist. The banner featured morphed images of Nirma girl with faces of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who joined the party from other parties. Shah was in the city to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade. BRS puts up washing powder Niram poster to welcome Amit Shah.(ANI)

The posted featured the faces of BJP leader Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Eshwarappa among others.

The attack on BJP through poster comes amid the ongoing questioning of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Posters with other washing powder brand featuring BJP leaders were also in the city that show leaders who have joined the party from other parties are not facing any agency raids despite their names were associated with major scams.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday shared a poster on Twitter where BJP leaders were depicted ‘clean’ from scams.

K Kavitha was questioned by ED for almost nine hours on Saturday and has been summoned again on March 16. Kavitha has been linked to the Delhi excise policy case as a prominent member of the South Cartel of the alleged scam. She was earlier questioned by CBI. After former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested, ED summoned Kavitha for questioning.

