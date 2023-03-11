Home / India News / Kavitha questioned for 9 hours in liquor case, summoned again on March 16

Kavitha questioned for 9 hours in liquor case, summoned again on March 16

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 11, 2023 08:15 PM IST

As the Delhi excise policy becomes a political flashpoint with the opposition leaders uniting against the government's action, Kavitha was questioned for 9 hours on Saturday.

K Kavitha was questioned for almost nine hours in the ED office on Saturday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and has been summoned again on March 16. The BRS MLC and the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived for questioning at around 11am and left the ED office at around 8pm. Kavitha has been linked to the Delhi excise policy case as a prominent member of the South Cartel of the alleged scam. She was earlier questioned by CBI. After former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested, ED summoned Kavitha for questioning.

Telangana chief minister KCR apprehended that Kavitha would be arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with the liquor policy case. (ANI )
Telangana chief minister KCR apprehended that Kavitha would be arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with the liquor policy case. (ANI )

Kavitha was called to be confronted with an arrested in the case, reports said. Kavitha was in Delhi as she staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the women's reservation bill. On Saturday, she arrived at the ED office straight from his father's official residence on Tughlak Road.

Apart from Kavitha, the South Cartel, according to the ED, comprises Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta. Hydebarad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai was allegedly the frontman of this group which is accused of paying a huge kickback to the AAP government.

KCR on Friday apprehended that Kavitha will be arrested by the ED. “There are reports that the ED authorities might arrest Kavitha after questioning her in the case. We shall see what they do. Let them arrest her, but it would not demoralise us,” KCR said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcr kalvakuntla kavitha
kcr kalvakuntla kavitha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out