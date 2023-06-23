KT Rama Rao to meet Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh during 2-day visit to Delhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister for industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao is on a two-day visit to New Delhi where he will meet union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

KTR will be meeting Shah for the first time. (Facebook | Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This development comes on a day when 18 non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties are meeting in Patna as part of efforts to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been one of the key interlocutors for the unity, also decided against attending the meeting.

Also Read:BRS unlikely to attend June 23 opposition party meeting

KTR will be meeting Shah for the first time. The last time he had visited the national Capital was in June 2022, when he met union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

A BRS leader familiar with the development said KTR’s Delhi visit is essentially meant for taking up various pending projects pertaining to Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the BRS leader quoted above, KTR will not discuss politics during his meeting with the central ministers.

“The BRS working president will only take up with Centre issues like allotment of defence land at Secunderabad cantonment for construction of flyovers and skyways, allocation of land belonging to home ministry for expansion of road at Rasoolpura, development of airport at Mamnoor in Warangal, central assistance for expansion of metro rail network, among others” he said.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said there was a conspiracy behind KTR’s Delhi visit to meet the union ministers, particularly Amit Shah in the name of pursuing developmental works pertaining to Telangana, ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It appears KTR wants to blame the BJP government at the Centre, if it did not respond to the proposals put forth by him during the meetings with central ministers just before the elections. He wants to create an issue by saying the Centre is not cooperating with the state in developmental programmes,” Sanjay alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON