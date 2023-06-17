On KCR's ‘Modi good friend’ remark, BJP says ‘part of his conspiracy’

A day after Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “good friend”, BJP's state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed it a “gimmick” claiming that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president was conspiring to damage the “graph” of Bharatiya Janata Party and improve Congress's image. The BJP leader asked why the chief minister doesn't receive Prime Minister Modi at the airport or attend Niti Aayog meetings if he indeed considers him a good friend. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR. (HT Photo)

“Don’t fall for KCR’s gimmicks. He is conspiring to damage the BJP's graph and increase the image of the Congress. Part of it is calling PM @narendramodi ji his friend. If Modi ji is ur friend, why are you not receiving him at the airport, or attending Niti Aayog meetings (sic),” Bandi Sanjay said in a tweet.

“Telangana is totally destroyed under the rule of KCR, Development is possible only with the Double Engine government of BJP,” he added.

On Thursday, Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', called PM Modi his “good friend” saying the two leaders often exchange ideas on best practices in the state. KCR made the remarks at a press conference after inaugurating his party's office in Nagpur, its first in Maharashtra, as part of his ambitious plan to increase the organisation's footprint outside his home state.

Rao also stressed that there is no role for religious gurus in politics saying such religious leaders should limit themselves to Mutts, instead of "infiltrating" into politics and giving their opinions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He also accused the central government of involving religious figures in politics.

He made the remarks in the wake of the Law Commission soliciting views and suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code from the public and recognised religious organisations. Asked about the UCC, the Telangana chief minister said, "From where they (Centre) are bringing dharma gurus (religious leaders) into politics?"

"Religious leaders should run Mutts, conduct worship and perform yagnas, they are creating a lot of ruckus in the country by infiltrating into politics," the BRS leader said.

"Seers have no business in uniform civil code and so they should stay in the Mutts and worship. We will see when Modi brings the Uniform Civil Code, there is no need to think about it from now only. We want to bring change in the country and there is no rush for it, whether we will win or lose elections, but our fight will continue till the change comes," said KCR.

