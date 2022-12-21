BRS plans to expand its base in six states

letters@hindustantimes.com

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is all set to expand its network to six other states by this month’s end, a party leader privy to the development said on Tuesday.

As part of the exercise, Telangana chief minister and party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has announced the establishment of BRS Kisan cells, the farmers’ wings of the party, in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, besides Telangana.

“The setting up of the Kisan cells in these states is in tune with the party’s latest slogan – Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar (this time, it will be farmers’ government). It is the first step towards the expansion of the party across the country,” the party leader said.

He said the chief minister has decided to step up the BRS activities in different states after the Christmas festival.

“Already, many former MLAs, senior political leaders, with their teams and followers from various states of North India, East and Central India are holding discussions with KCR, who is explaining to them the party’s philosophy. They, in turn, take up the BRS activities in their respective states subsequently,” the BRS leader said.

According to a party spokesman, several leaders from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, are evincing interest in the BRS, and they have requested KCR to allow them to work for the party.

“A stage is set for the launch of BRS Kisan cells in many districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in north-coastal Andhra. At least 70-80 prominent people have come forward to launch the BRSK activities. Similarly, many people from Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and other states are also expressing their readiness to join the BRS,” he said.

The BRS president has held discussions with writers, literary personalities and lyricists of various Indian languages, like Kannada, Oriya, and Maratha, to propagate the ideology of the BRS in their respective areas through literary and cultural forms.

“KCR is also contemplating holding a meeting with journalists of various national and international media organizations in New Delhi by this month’s end. He will hold a national press conference to announce the BRS policies and the party’s future action plan,” the party spokesman said.

PUNJAB CM MEETS KCR

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann met the Telangana chief minister at the latter’s camp office Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said KCR had a detailed discussion with Mann about the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana and governance of the state of Punjab.

“Mann, who was felicitated by KCR with a shawl and memento, congratulated the latter for expanding his BRS at the national level,” the official note added.

