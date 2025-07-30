BSF arrested 116 Bangladeshis, 34 Indians in 3 months in Meghalaya

Shillong: In a crackdown on infiltration and smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has reported major operational gains during the second quarter of 2025, apprehending 150 individuals and seizing goods and livestock worth more than ₹7.5 crore. The haul includes a staggering 622 cattle, contraband such as Yaba tablets, cannabis, liquor, garments, and a consignment of mobile display units worth over ₹ 31 lakh. (Representational image)

Between April 25 and July 25, BSF Meghalaya conducted 33 major operations, arresting 116 Bangladeshi and 34 Indian nationals involved in illegal cross-border activities. Among them were four touts — two Indian and two Bangladeshi — who were allegedly facilitating infiltration and smuggling routes.

The haul includes a staggering 622 cattle, contraband such as Yaba tablets, cannabis, liquor, garments, and a consignment of mobile display units worth over ₹31 lakh, which officials say indicates a new trend in cross-border smuggling.

“These successful interceptions are the result of sustained intelligence-based operations and seamless coordination with Meghalaya Police,” said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BSF in Meghalaya, adding, “Our troops remain vigilant and committed to neutralising the evolving tactics of trans-border syndicates.”

The BSF also underscored its humanitarian role alongside its security duties. Troops responded swiftly to several distress situations during this period, including the emergency evacuation of a woman, Berlin Tariang, from Umkiang to Silchar for advanced medical care, and the rescue of seven injured civilians after a truck accident near BOP Phanda.

“We take pride in being not just guardians of the border but also first responders for the people living in these remote and vulnerable areas,” the PRO said, while pledging, “BSF Meghalaya remains people-centric in approach while being firm on national security.”

Meanwhile, interrogations of the arrested touts and infiltrators have revealed vital intelligence, which BSF says has been shared with other enforcement agencies to aid in cracking down on organised cross-border crime networks.

As part of its broader strategy, the Force has also ramped up field-level coordination with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to strengthen bilateral trust and address shared security concerns, including identifying vulnerable routes and criminal hotspots.

“Our zero-tolerance approach to infiltration and smuggling is unwavering,” the PRO reiterated, asserting, “BSF Meghalaya will continue to adapt, respond, and safeguard both the nation’s borders and its people.”

With evolving smuggling patterns and persistent infiltration attempts, BSF Meghalaya remains on the front foot — combining technology, intelligence, and compassion in its frontline role.