BSF jawan killed, two others injured in accident in firing range in Jaisalmer
- Five jawans were taking part in a night firing practice when the incident took place.
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two others were injured when the muzzle of a gun exploded during firing practice at the Lathi firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, officials said on Wednesday.
BSF officials said five jawans were taking part in the night firing practice on Tuesday when the barrel of a gun exploded injuring three of them seriously.
All the three were taken to ahospital where one was declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Two others - Aabid Ali and Mahesh Chandra - have been referred to Jodhpur after preliminary treatment, officials said.
Officials said that family members of the deceased and those of the two other injured jawans have been informed about the incident.
This is the second such incident in three days. On March 1, an army jawan was injured when a gun barrel exploded during a practice at Pokhran field firing range. He was referred to Jodhpur where he is now under treatment.
