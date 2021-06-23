Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BSF kills Pakistani smuggler in Kathua, finds 27 packs of heroin on body
india news

BSF kills Pakistani smuggler in Kathua, finds 27 packs of heroin on body

On January 23, a tunnel to Pakistan was detected in the area. The tunnel appeared to be six to eight years old
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Representational image. (AP)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday morning shot dead a Pakistani smuggler and recovered 27 packets of heroin from his possession along the 200km-long Indo-Pak international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu said, “Around 2.45am, alert BSF jawans observed suspicious movement near Pansar border outpost of the BSF in Hiranagar sector. The challenged the intruder, who ignored repeated warnings of the BSF personnel. Eventually, the jawans opened fire and killed him on the spot.”

Also Read | 1,300 Indian SIM cards sent to China in last 2 years: Arrested Chinese national

“We have recovered 27 packets of heroin from the possession of the slain Pakistani smuggler. The consignment was part of Pakistan’s narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sandhu added, “Without the support of our counterparts (Pakistan Rangers), such movements on the border are not possible.”

“The attempt was made from the same area where a trans-border tunnel was detected on January 23 this year,” he said.

Searches in the area have begun.

On January 23, a tunnel to Pakistan was detected in the area. The tunnel appeared to be six to eight years old.

It was a 150-175m-long trans-border tunnel dug 30 feet beneath the ground with a diameter of two or three feet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes

Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

Human and dog hang out at pooch’s house, watch movie. Watch viral video

Hospital in Italy uses CT scan to discover secrets of Egyptian mummy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP