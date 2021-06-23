BSF kills Pakistani smuggler in Kathua, finds 27 packs of heroin on body

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday morning shot dead a Pakistani smuggler and recovered 27 packets of heroin from his possession along the 200km-long Indo-Pak international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu said, “Around 2.45am, alert BSF jawans observed suspicious movement near Pansar border outpost of the BSF in Hiranagar sector. The challenged the intruder, who ignored repeated warnings of the BSF personnel. Eventually, the jawans opened fire and killed him on the spot.”

“We have recovered 27 packets of heroin from the possession of the slain Pakistani smuggler. The consignment was part of Pakistan’s narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sandhu added, “Without the support of our counterparts (Pakistan Rangers), such movements on the border are not possible.”

“The attempt was made from the same area where a trans-border tunnel was detected on January 23 this year,” he said.

Searches in the area have begun.

On January 23, a tunnel to Pakistan was detected in the area. The tunnel appeared to be six to eight years old.

It was a 150-175m-long trans-border tunnel dug 30 feet beneath the ground with a diameter of two or three feet.