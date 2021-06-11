1,300 Indian SIM cards sent to China in last 2 years: Arrested Chinese national

A Chinese national arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday told officials during interrogation that at least 1,300 Indian SIM cards were sent to China in the last two years.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police reached Malda in West Bengal on Friday morning to interrogate the accused and take over the case.

The accused has been identified as Han Junwe, a resident of Hubei. Interrogation by the BSF revealed that his alleged business partner Sun Jiang was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police an unspecified amount of time ago.

“Interrogation is still going on. We are trying to find out whether he was working for any intelligence agency or any organisation, which works against India,” said SS Guleria, DIG BSF (South Bengal Frontier).

Officials have seized a laptop, two iPhones, one Bangladeshi SIM card, two pen-drives, ATM cards, US dollars along with some Bangladeshi and Indian currency.

“During interrogation he said that he owns a hotel named Star Spring in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010. We are verifying his statements,” said Guleria.

When Jiang was arrested, he mentioned the names of Junwe and his wife in connection with illegal activities. The ATS then registered a case against Junwe and his wife in Lucknow, as a result of which he didn’t get an Indian visa. Junwe then procured a Visa from Nepal and Bangladesh and entered India.

“Investigation is going on and other intelligence agencies have been alerted. We are working together on the case. His laptop is being scanned,” Guleria added.

On Thursday, after he managed to sneak into India through the international border at Malda district, around 500km north of Kolkata, he was spotted by the BSF. When the troops challenged him he tried to flee but was caught and was brought for interrogation.