BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting hours after ceasefire violation

Hours after an incident of ceasefire violation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers Tuesday held a flag meeting along the international border here and agreed to respect the "existing norms", an official said.

The company commander level meeting at 1.45 pm on border ended in a cordial atmosphere, Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said.

"The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future," the public relations officer, BSF Jammu, said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing at BSF troops along the international border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district.

Officials said Pakistani Rangers posted in Khanor started the firing at the BSF troops who were busy in some "maintenance work" near the border fence at the Border Outpost Chinaz around 8.55 am.

The BSF personnel retaliated, and the exchange of fire continued for a brief period, the officials said, adding some 15 to 20 shots were fired from both sides.

However, no one was injured in the ensuing exchange of fire, officials said.

Such violations have not been very common since India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, 2021.