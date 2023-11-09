BSF jawan killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing along IB in Jammu

A BSF personnel was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Sambha district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 8-9, prompting a swift response from the Border Security Force troops stationed in the region. Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the international border. (Representative Photo)

"During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops," the BSP said in a statement.

The BSF jawan suffered bullet injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Lakhwinder Singh one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1am, reported PTI.

He was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu but succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment.

The unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers triggered panic among villagers in the Ramgarh area, who took refuge in bunkers.

This is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by the Pakistani Rangers along the IB on the Jammu frontier and sixth overall violation since the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

On October 28, Pakistan Rangers indulged in heavy firing and shelling for around seven hours, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans and a woman.

On October 17, two BSF personnel had been injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia sector.

The BSF lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers at commandant-level flag meetings over the two unprovoked cross-border firing incidents.

(With agency inputs)

