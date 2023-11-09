BSF jawan dies after Pakistan Rangers resort to unprovoked firing in Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the border in Jammu’s Ramgarh area, prompting the Indian forces to retaliate, officials said. According to officials, there were two rounds of firing that happened around midnight and lasted for about an hour. (Representative file image)

According to an official aware of the details, a jawan was declared dead by doctors at the army hospital in Jammu’s Satwari town.

The force in a statement did confirm that Pakistan Rangers had violated ceasefire agreement and fired at the Indian troops on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops,” a BSF spokesperson in New Delhi said.

Officials aware of the matter said that there were two rounds of firing that happened around midnight and lasted for about an hour.

This is the third time in the last three weeks that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement between the two countries and fired at the BSF personnel in the Jammu sector.

The first two incidents were reported in Jammu’s Arnia and RS Pura area on October 17 and October 26.

While two BSF personnel were injured on October 17, there was heavy firing that lasted around seven hours between the two border guarding forces after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and started firing on October 26.

After the two incidents of unprovoked firing by Pakistan, a commandant level flag meeting was also held in Jammu during which India lodged a strong protest and reiterated that Pakistan Rangers had fired mortars at civilian population in the border villages.

The villages along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu have been on high alert following the three incidents of firing by Pakistan.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to abide by a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan on February 24 and 25, 2021.