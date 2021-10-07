Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BSF foils cross-border attempt to smuggle weapons near Jammu
india news

BSF foils cross-border attempt to smuggle weapons near Jammu

Deputy inspector general Sudhir K Singh praised the efforts of BSF troops and said they are ever vigilant on the border to thwart the designs of anti-national elements
The consignment was found hidden in a polythene bag near the international border in Samba area by the BSF troops. (Photo Courtesy- BSF)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:24 PM IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said it has foiled an attempt from the Pakistani side to smuggle arms and ammunition across the India-Pakistan border at Manguchak in Samba near Jammu. It said a cache of arms and ammunition including four pistols, eight magazines, and 232 rounds were seized.

“There were inputs about terrorists planning to smuggle arms and ammunition from the Samba area while taking advantage of sarkanda (wild grass) and terrain. Accordingly, BSF troops were alerted and the area between fencing and the border was regularly patrolled,” said a BSF spokesperson. “Today (Thursday) morning, the consignment was found hidden in a polythene bag near the international border in Samba area by the alert troops of BSF while patrolling the area.”

Deputy inspector general Sudhir K Singh praised the efforts of BSF troops and said they are ever vigilant on the border to thwart the designs of anti-national elements.

Another BSF officer said there was not any drone involvement in the dropping of the consignment. “The terrorists had come close to the border and hidden it in the bushes before fleeing back to Pakistan.”

