e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSP issues whip to 6 Rajasthan MLAs who merged with Congress, instructs to vote against Gehlot govt

BSP issues whip to 6 Rajasthan MLAs who merged with Congress, instructs to vote against Gehlot govt

BSP has rejected the contention that the six MLAs had merged with Congress last year.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSP has indicated that it wants to join proceedings in Rajasthan High Court against the merger of BSP MLAs with the Congress
BSP has indicated that it wants to join proceedings in Rajasthan High Court against the merger of BSP MLAs with the Congress(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
         

In an interesting twist to the battle for power in Rajasthan, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued a whip to six Rajasthan assembly MLAs-- who had announced a merger with the ruling Congress party last year-- to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in any proceedings of the house including the no confidence motion, according to news agency ANI.

A signed communication by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on July 26 says that all the six Rajasthan MLAs that were elected on the election symbol of BSP issued by its national president Mayawati are bound by a party whip to vote against the Congress government in the state.

It also rejects the contention that they had duly merged their legislative party unit with the Congress.

“All six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since BSP is a recognised national party as such there can not be any merger under para (4) of the Xth Schedule at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the National Level which admittedly has not been done in the present case and therefore they cannot claim any merger under any illegal and unconstitutional order of speaker which is against the Xth Schedule as well as against several judgments of Hon’ble Supreme Court…,” the statement says.

Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, JS Awana, and Wajib Ali had last year declared to have merged with the Congress after winning state polls as BSP candidates.

The official communication from the BSP says that the above MLAs have been notified that they are bound to follow the whip of the BSP failing which they would invite disqualification from the assembly.

The statement adds that the BSP also plans to join the proceedings in the High Court challenging the legality of the merger. Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved Rajasthan High Court on Friday to challenge the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in September last year.

He had claimed that the assembly speaker had not acted on his complaint seeking disqualification of these six legislators under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in March this year.

According to his petition, speaker CP Joshi declared BSP MLAs – Sandeep Yadav, (Tijara), Wajib Ali (Nagar), Deepchand Kheria (Kisangarh Bas), Lakhan Meena (Karauli) and Rajendra Gudha (Udaipurwati) – as having merged with the Congress on September 18, 2019.

The bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal will hear the petition on Monday.

The numbers are evenly poised in Rajasthan with Congress having support of 101 MLAs excluding the assembly speaker in the 200-member assembly.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has requested the governor to call a session of the assembly on July 31st, where he intends to prove his majority in the house. His government is also relying on the votes of the six MLAs BSP claims as its own

tags
top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In