BSP suspends Ali, MP says only raised voice against BJP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha parliamentarian Danish Ali for “anti-party” activities. The Amroha MP denied the charge and said that he only opposed the “anti-people policies” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BSP MP Danish Ali thanked BSP-chief Mayawati for fielding him under the party’s banner but maintained that he did not indulge in anti-party activities (Hindustan Times)

The action against Ali came a day after he walked out of the Lok Sabha proceedings along with other Opposition members to protest against the government’s motion to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra over the “cash-for-query” charge.

In an official statement, BSP general secretary Satish Mishra said: “You [Ali] were told verbally many times that you should not make any statement or take any action against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party, but despite this, you have been continuously acting against the party.”

Mishra added that Ali was a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) till 2018 and was made a part of the BSP on the assurance that he would work in the interests of the party. He said that Ali overlooked the assurances and started indulging in anti-party activities. “Therefore, now, in the interest of the party, you are suspended from the membership of the Bahujan Samaj Party with immediate effect,” the statement in Hindi said.

To be sure, Ali will continue to be a member of the Lok Sabha.

The Amroha MP thanked BSP-chief Mayawati for fielding him under the party’s banner but maintained that he did not indulge in anti-party activities. “I have definitely opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government and will continue to do so. I also raised my voice against looting by a few crony-capitalists and will continue to do so. Because this is true public service,” he said.

Ali was at the centre of a massive controversy after he was targeted by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri with religious slurs and phrases during the momentous session in the new Parliament building in September. After a video of Bidhuri’s attack went viral, several senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Rahul Gandhi, came out in Ali’s support.

Ali has actively joined the Opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies even though the Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling party as well as the opposition.

Congress’s Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai described the BSP action against Ali as “unwarranted”. However, he did not comment on whether Ali was joining the Congress.

“The decision will weaken the morale of the poor and minorities as Danish Ali was firmly raising the voice of the masses and standing against high handedness and abject brazenness of the ruling BJP. We will do everything to strengthen Ali and all that he stands for,” he said. Ali evaded HT’s question on whether he was planning to join the Congress. “Ask me something else,” he said.