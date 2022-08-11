BSY rules out change of CM ahead of polls

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be replaced ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, saying “there is no truth to it”.

“There is no truth to it. There is no question of change with just 7-8 months left (for elections). Basavaraj Bommai will continue as the chief minister. Unnecessarily, what is coming on TV and media is not correct. I appeal that this should stop immediately, no one is discussing it and there is no need for it also,” said Yediyurappa, the former chief minister.

His statements come at a time when the Congress, a section of the media and some within the BJP have indicated a possible change of chief minister in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa also said he was “100% confident” that Bommai will continue in his post and complete his full term in office.

Bommai, who took over from Yediyurappa as chief minister, completed one year in office on July 28.

With barely a year to go before elections, the BJP has already started preparing the ground for elections and hopes to retain power in Karnataka, which it believes is the “gateway” to other southern states where it has little or no elected representation.

All southern states have non-BJP, non-Congress governments and the principal opposition has been trying to corner the BJP under Bommai over growing allegations of corruption, mal-administration, scandals and lack of development ahead of the polls.

BJP leaders like Umesh Katti and Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) among others have indicated the possibility of a change in chief minister, adding to the confusion within the BJP ranks.

However, the BJP is likely to change the state party leadership, as Nalin Kumar Kateel’s term as president came to an end earlier this month.

“Normally, when the term is completed, there will be a change and who will replace him will be decided by the high command,” Yediyurappa said.

Bommai has also been unsuccessful in getting the party high command’s approval for the much-delayed cabinet expansion, fueling speculation that the central leadership was sidelining the chief minister.

There is also enough dissent within the senior leadership of the state on who will be the face of the next elections, which could determine if Bommai will continue in his position if the party does return to power on its own.

Yediyurappa said all senior leaders of the party will undertake a state-wide tour in a few days to consolidate the party’s ground support and help it to retain power.

Union home minister Amit Shah had met Yediyurappa for around 20 minutes during his recent visit to Bengaluru. “We discussed the political situation in the state and there was no reason to discuss the change of chief minister,” Yediyurappa said.

Accusing the Congress of raking up the issue of chief minister replacement to cover up the rift within, revenue minister R Ashoka on Wednesday challenged the opposition party to name its CM candidate for the 2023 assembly polls.

The minister was reacting to Congress’ series of tweets on Tuesday speculating about Bommai being replaced and even calling him a “puppet CM”.

“To cover up their infighting that has come on to the streets, the Congress is spreading false information that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be replaced. The Congress has no base in the country, what rights do they have to speak about BJP’s leadership and CM change,” Ashoka said. Speaking to reporters, he said the Congress has not been able to appoint their party’s national president, and were talking about chief minister change in the BJP government.