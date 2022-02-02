Home / India News / Budget 2022: 2,600 cr allocated for non-residential buildings in Central Vista this year
Budget 2022: 2,600 cr allocated for non-residential buildings in Central Vista this year

The amount allocated for the Central Vista project in the Budget this year is 767.56 crore more than what was allocated last year.
The executive enclave of the Centre’s ambitious <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project. (Photo provided by Kapil Narang)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

More than 2,600 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget to the housing and urban affairs ministry to be used for the construction of non-residential office buildings under the Central Vista project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court.

The amount allocated this year is 767.56 crore more than 1,833.43 crore given in the last fiscal. Besides, the ministry has been given 873.02 crore for residential purposes.

The Central Vista redevelopment project in Delhi is aimed at revamping the nation's power corridor and set up new structures for the most important buildings of the country.

The Central Vista project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a renovated three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new Prime Minister's residence as well as office, and a new Vice President's Enclave in the high-security zone in Lutyens' Delhi.

Notably, six construction firms, including Tata Projects Limited, L&T Limited and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, are in the race to win the contract for the Executive Enclave on the south side of the South Block, which will house the new PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat.

The first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat were constructed by Larsen & Tourbo last year. A Jharkhand-based infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd was given the contract for constructing the Vice-President's Enclave.

Meanwhile, the Tatas are constructing a new Parliament building and the Shapoorji group has been awarded the contract for the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

(With Agency inputs)

Copy

