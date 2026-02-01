Budget 2026: India hikes defence budget by 15% to ₹7.85 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday hiked its defence spending by more than 15% in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, setting aside ₹7.85 lakh crore for the critical sector in the Union Budget for 2026-27. N (RAJ K RAJ /HT File Photo)

This includes a capital outlay of ₹2.19 lakh crore to boost the capabilities of the armed forces with new weapons and systems, including fighter planes, transport aircraft, helicopters, artillery guns, missiles, rockets and a variety of unmanned systems.

The capital outlay on defence services for the next financial year is almost 22% higher than the budget estimate (BE) of ₹1.8 lakh crore for 2025-26 and 17.61% higher than the revised estimate (RE) of ₹1.86 lakh crore, according to the budget documents.

This means India spent an additional ₹6,454 crore over BE in new military hardware this year, mostly related to Operation Sindoor that marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The proposed allocation for 2026-27 includes a revenue expenditure of ₹3.65 lakh crore, a pension outlay of ₹1.71 lakh crore and an allocation of ₹28,554 crore for civil organisations under the defence ministry.

It accounts for 1.99% of the country’s projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2026-27.

To be sure, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not touch upon the defence allocation in her budget speech.

A significant portion of the capital expenditure -- almost ₹63,734 crore -- has been earmarked for aircraft and aeroengines at a time the Indian Air Force is looking at buying 114 French-origin Rafale jets to shore up its combat fleet. Jet engines for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) will also contribute to the outgo.

The allocation for the Agnipath scheme under the revenue head has been increased from ₹9,414 crore to ₹15,173 crore.