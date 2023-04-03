Home / India News / Budget session 2023 highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on April 5 amid ruckus by opposition MPs
Live

Budget session 2023 highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on April 5 amid ruckus by opposition MPs

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Budget session 2023 LIVE updates: Congress protests continue ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appeal against two-year sentence in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Opposition MPs raise slogans in the well of Lok Sabha demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue during the second phase of the budget session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI) (File)
Opposition MPs raise slogans in the well of Lok Sabha demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue during the second phase of the budget session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI) (File)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Parliament was resumed after a four-day break and Congress MPs held a meeting in the Congress Parliamentary Party office to chalk out the strategy for the day. 

As Rahul Gandhi appealed against the two year sentence by a Surat court in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case Congress MPs continued to protest. Opposition MPs in the parliament and wore black, considered as a mark of protest while TMC members spotted with black face masks.

MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into charges against the Adani Group. In Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs began shouting slogans, "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai," as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for laying of the listed official papers on the table of the House at the start of day's proceedings.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:10 PM IST

    Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on April 5 

    Both Houses Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on April 5 amid protests by opposition MPs over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Amid opposition protests, both Houses resume proceedings

    Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings resumed amid protest by opposition parties' MPs.

  • Apr 03, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    Both Houses adjourned within minutes of commencement

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned  till 2pm within minutes of commencement of the proceedings amid opposition parties' protests against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and Adani issue. 

    Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently. The House now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2023 budget

Rahul Gandhi after challenging conviction in Surat court: ‘In this struggle…’

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 05:25 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi on Monday, accompanied by several Congress leader, filed an appeal in a Surat court against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi waving at a crowd of supporters after stepping out of Surat court on Monday.
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story

Pregnant woman dies in Karnataka’s Kolar; family alleges medical negligence

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 05:07 PM IST

The Kolar police have registered a case against the doctors at the Bangarapet government hospital while the district health officer has ordered a probe into the matter

The deceased woman’s relatives protested in front of the Bangarapet government hospital on Sunday, demanding action against the doctors and the hospital staff. (HT Photo)
ByCoovercolly Indresh
Close Story

Evening brief: Law minister attacks Rahul for 'taking a procession' to Surat

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves from Surat District Court after filing an appeal challenging his conviction and sentencing in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, in Surat, Monday, April 3, 2023. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

3 killed as man pours petrol on passengers, sets them afire on Kerala train

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 04:59 PM IST

The bodies of Sahramath, her aunt M Rehmat and M Noufeeq, a fish merchant, were recovered from the railway tracks

Police inside a compartment of the Kannur Express. (ANI)
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story

Tharoor urges ‘good friend’ Jaishankar to ‘cool a little bit’. Here's why

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 04:56 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had criticised the West over its "bad habit" of commenting on other countries.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (R).(PTI/ File)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

BJP-AIADMK alliance to continue: EPS

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 04:29 PM IST

EPS’s comments came a day after state BJP president K Annamalai said their partnership has not been finalised for the 2024 national elections

AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami. (PTI)
ByDivya Ch
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rijiju says ‘taking a procession…courts are watching’

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi appealed against his conviction in a criminal defamation case for mocking the prime minister's surname which saw him expelled from Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at sessions court in Surat.(Twitter / Congress )
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi’s bail extended in defamation case; next hearing on April 13

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST

In his plea, Gandhi had asked the court to set aside the magistrate order convicting him in the defamation case

Gandhi was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days allowing him to appeal the decision. (Facebook | Rahul Gandhi)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

'Deliberately...': Mamata slams BJP on Ram Navami clashes in Bengal

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 03:54 PM IST

The BJP on Sunday alleged that a Ram Navami rally was attacked outside a mosque at Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi files appeal in Surat, his bail extended; next hearing Apr 13

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Congress leader files appeal against Surat court's conviction in 2019 'Modi surname' case.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a court in Surat, India.(AP file)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Sidhu at Moose Wala house, to take up law and order issue in Punjab

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was instrumental in making Sidhu Moose Wala join the Congress party and even campaigned for him during the assembly polls.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at Moose Wala residence.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

PM Modi hails CBI as ‘brand for truth, justice’ at diamond jubilee celebration

india news
Published on Apr 03, 2023 03:08 PM IST

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated 1st April 1963.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday. (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM operatives

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik on March 31 said there was enough evidence against the accused

The NIA told the Delhi court that IM operatives were involved in a larger conspiracy. (Shutterstock)
ByDeepankar Malviya
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi refusing to apologise, trying to put pressure on judiciary: BJP

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 02:51 PM IST

The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of refusing an apology and trying to exert undue pressure on the judiciary

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a ‘childish’ attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court. (File Photo)
ByShweta Mudaliar
Close Story

Mahua Moitra reacts as Israel’s ex-envoy named Adani Group's Haifa port head

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Mahua Moitra hit out at the appointment of Israel's former envoy to India - Ron Malka - as Adani-owned Haifa Port's new chairman.

Israel's former ambassador to India, Ron Malka, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File/Twitter)
ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out