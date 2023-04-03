Budget session 2023 highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on April 5 amid ruckus by opposition MPs

Parliament was resumed after a four-day break and Congress MPs held a meeting in the Congress Parliamentary Party office to chalk out the strategy for the day.

As Rahul Gandhi appealed against the two year sentence by a Surat court in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case Congress MPs continued to protest. Opposition MPs in the parliament and wore black, considered as a mark of protest while TMC members spotted with black face masks.

MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into charges against the Adani Group. In Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs began shouting slogans, "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai," as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for laying of the listed official papers on the table of the House at the start of day's proceedings.