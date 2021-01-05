Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:22 IST

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8. According to the Committee’s recommendation, while Part 1 of the Budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15, Part 2 would be from March 8 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29, a Friday, and the Union Budget wold be presented on February 1, sources said citing the CCPA recommendations.

All Covid-related protocols would be followed during the session, the sources said. The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which generally begins in the last week of November, was cancelled in the view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic amid rising demands from the opposition to hold the Sessions to discuss farm laws.

This Budget session will be much awaited as this will the first Budget of the NDA government amid the pandemic. On being asked whether this Budget will have special provision for Covid-19 vaccine, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 said that the cost per dose and other details are required before allocating any fund for vaccines.

Addressing CII Partnership Summit 2020 in December, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget will be like never before, a Budget which is being made after a pandemic. The finance minister also held a pre-Budget consultation with representatives of industry, services and trade.