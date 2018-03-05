Budget session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow over PNB fraud, Rajya Sabha to resume at 2pm

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the Opposition set to raise the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud to corner the government, which is upbeat after its wins in Tripura and Nagaland.

The government is likely to counter the onslaught by highlighting the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case.

The other issues likely to be raised by the Opposition are the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and the alleged paper leak in the SSC Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination.

Below are the live updates:

12.06pm: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House till 11am on March 6.

12.03pm: Lok Sabha resumes but pandemonium continues.

11.28am: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned again to meet at 2pm over Andhra Pradesh special category status.

11.22am: Rajya Sabha resumes, chairman Venkaiah Naidu says he has received motion notices on various issues and the House will discuss them positively.

11.10am: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned to meet at 11.20am after protest by TDP over ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh.

11.08am: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar.

11.06am: Rajya Sabha hails Aruna Reddy who became the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Gymnastics World Cup.

10.58am:

Delhi: Telugu Desam Party MP Siva Prasad dressed as Lord Krishna during TDP protest demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/wp0nyAW4Ez — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

10.52am: Ahead of session, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal says matter of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi is connected to the Congress as the problem started during their time, they cannot mislead the nation on this issue.

10.36am: Ahead of Parliament session, Trinamool Congress MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament over PNB fraud.

10.08am: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged scam in SSC Combined Graduate-Level examination.

10.05am: In Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal and CPI leader D Raja give adjournment motion notice on PNB fraud case.

9.55am: RJD MP JP Yadav gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Punjab National Bank Fraud case.

9.20am: The Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill will be on top of the government’s legislative agenda as it seeks to complete the budgetary process after a three-week recess of Parliament.

The government will push for the passage of the Triple Talaq bill, and also try to get Parliament’s assent to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill that aims to safeguard banks against the flight of defaulters by allowing the state to confiscate their assets.

9.16am: BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on ‘reports of corrupt practices indulged in by relatives of former ministers under tacit protection by ministers’.