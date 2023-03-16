Budget session live: Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2pm
Parliament live updates: Similar to the first leg of Union Budget 2023 session, the other half is also plagued by numerous delays. Here we bring minute-to-minute updates on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings.
Following a daylong adjournment on Wednesday due to protests from both sides, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will reconvene to debate the Union Budget 2023. While the opposition raised demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue, the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to offer apology on the remarks he made in London.
Today's agenda in Parliament, March 16
In Lok Sabha
1. Committee Reports| Report of the Joint Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022
2. Financial Business| Discussion and voting on:
(i) Budget 2023-24 for J&K
(ii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 (Second Batch)
(iii) Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 for J&K
3. Appropriation Bills for introduction, consideration and passing.
In Rajya Sabha
1. Committee Reports| Standing Committees to present reports on Demands for Grants 2023-24
2. Discussion on the Working of Ministries for:
(i) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
(ii) Ministry of Textiles
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 16, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur demands undisrupted functioning of Parliament with poster
-
Mar 16, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2pm
Both houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, adjourned till 2pm.
-
Mar 16, 2023 10:49 AM IST
PM Modi holds meet with top ministers in Parliament
PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiu and Pralhad Joshi, in Parliament, reported ANI.
-
Mar 16, 2023 10:13 AM IST
Opposition parties to hold meeting in LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office
Amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament, leaders of like-minded Opposition parties will hold a meeting on Thursday at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to draw up a floor strategy for the ongoing second part of the Budget session, reports ANI.