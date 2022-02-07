Budget session: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks debate in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The address is expected to take place in the evening, according to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Kovind's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During the speech, the President listed the government’s achievements amid the Covid-19 crisis, especially the steps to fight the pandemic and to aid farmers and women. He also called for more hard work to build a modern India by the centenary of Independence in 2047.

President Kovind said the government is laying the foundation for the next 25 years with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Aur Sabka Prayas' to make the country more self-reliant.

The debate on the motion of thanks on his address began on February 2, with both the houses allotting 12 hours for it in the first half of the Budget session. While the members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted the achievements of the government, the opposition attacked the Centre, alleging failure on various counts including on price rise and unemployment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The debate opened with BJP MP Harish Dwivedi claiming 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs and ₹36,000 crore worth farmer loans waived in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. He also slammed the previous governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for only providing lip services rather than actually working for the welfare of the poor and backward classes.

Speaking first from the opposition's side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. "There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together," Gandhi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also criticised the President's address saying it didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.