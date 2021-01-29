Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy

Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the Parliament complex on Friday around 11am in the President’s horse-driven carriage (buggy) to address both houses of Parliament on the inaugural day of the Budget Session, people familiar with the matter said.

For security reasons, the Union home ministry has asked staffers at North Block and South Block, which house key government ministries near the Parliament, to come to their offices on Friday morning from the rear gates rather than using Rajpath and Vijay Chowk.

No vehicle will be allowed to be parked in earmarked parking areas and pavements adjoining Rajpath on the Raisina Hill from early morning till the return of the President to the Rashtrapati Bhavan there.

The President’s buggy, given to India by the Viceroy of British India at the time of independence, was not used frequently since 1984. Pranab Mukherjee again resumed its use when he was the president, people familiar with the tradition said.

The gold-plated buggy was earlier used by the president for ceremonial purposes and to move around in his 320-acre presidential house. However, due to security reasons, it is used only for few ceremonial purposes.

On Friday, the anti-sabotage checks in North Block and South Block buildings also started very early, from around 6am.