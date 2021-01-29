Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the Parliament complex on Friday around 11am in the President’s horse-driven carriage (buggy) to address both houses of Parliament on the inaugural day of the Budget Session, people familiar with the matter said.
For security reasons, the Union home ministry has asked staffers at North Block and South Block, which house key government ministries near the Parliament, to come to their offices on Friday morning from the rear gates rather than using Rajpath and Vijay Chowk.
No vehicle will be allowed to be parked in earmarked parking areas and pavements adjoining Rajpath on the Raisina Hill from early morning till the return of the President to the Rashtrapati Bhavan there.
Also Read: Oppn to boycott President speech today: All you need to know about the Budget session
The President’s buggy, given to India by the Viceroy of British India at the time of independence, was not used frequently since 1984. Pranab Mukherjee again resumed its use when he was the president, people familiar with the tradition said.
The gold-plated buggy was earlier used by the president for ceremonial purposes and to move around in his 320-acre presidential house. However, due to security reasons, it is used only for few ceremonial purposes.
On Friday, the anti-sabotage checks in North Block and South Block buildings also started very early, from around 6am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happened between Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood filmmakers scout for locations in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn to boycott President speech today: All you need to know about the Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,000 farmers gather to support Rakesh Tikait after he wept on national TV
- In Sisauli, BKU's Muzaffarnagar district chief said it was indeed painful for farmers to watch Rakesh Tikait breaking down in front of TV cameras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overwhelming response to tour packages now: IRCTC report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in northwest India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha orders CID probe into mysterious death case of IAS officer’s PA
- The order came after wife of the deceased filed a complaint case before the court of sub divisional judicial magistrate, alleging there has been no headway in the SIT probe in her husband's murder and the police was interested in a cover-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox