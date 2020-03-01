Budget session resumes - Opposition to target govt over Delhi riots and economy

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:50 IST

Government is likely to face heat over the Delhi communal riots when the second half of the budget session begins on Monday, March 2, with the principal opposition party, the Congress, leading the charge.

The government is also likely to face questions over the economy after the GDP figures fell for the seventh consecutive quarter to register 4.7 per cent growth for the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

“This government has ruined the Indian economy and the government continues to remain in denial,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday during the party’s routine press briefing.

He said the actual GDP growth of the third quarter was 3.7 per cent if the government expenditure on defence, public administration and other services were “taken out”.

Most of the official statement released by Sharma revolved around questions over the economy which also included a demand to change the character of the rural employment scheme- MNREGA- to “need-based” for 150 days a year in order to boost rural income and demand in return.

Congress also attacked the government over Delhi riots and its response to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and dropped ample hints that it would attempt to corner the government on the issue in the Parliament.

“The action being taken after the Delhi riots is one-sided, those who were opposing the CAA are being booked under serious charges,” Sharma said.

Forty-two persons have been killed in violence in Delhi earlier this week and some opposition parties including the Congress have sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP on the other hand has accused the Congress of “politicising” the violence and said its leaders had instigated and misled the minorities into opposing the CAA and turning out on streets.

The first half of the Budget Session had also seen protests over the CAA.

Finance Bill 2020, Aircraft (Amendment) Bill and The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill were some of the legislation introduced in the session that started on January 31 and ended on February 11.

The second half of the session is scheduled to conclude on April 3.