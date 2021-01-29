Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is hopeful that members of both houses will contribute effectively during the Budget Session of Parliament. He said the budget presentation on Monday will be a continuation of the “mini budgets” that were announced by the government in 2020 to help revive sectors reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is a budget session. This has probably happened for the first time in the history of India that 4-5 mini budgets were presented in 2020. It was a year of mini budgets and this (Budget presentation) will be seen in sequence of those mini budgets,” he said.
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, the PM said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future and this should be kept in mind while holding discussions in Parliament.
“... This is the first session of the decade and for the bright future of India, this decade is crucial. Therefore, from the start, there should be efforts made to ensure the realisation of the aspirations of those who dreamt of a free India,” he said.
The PM went on to say, “This is a golden opportunity. We should make the most of this decade and there should be discussions and presentations of all kinds of ideas.”
Urging the MPs to fulfil their responsibilities, he said they have been sent to Parliament by the people and they should make the most of being here while abiding by the propriety of democracy. He expressed hope that MPs will not hold back from discharging their duties of fulfilling the aspirations of the people.
Senior ministers criticised the opposition parties for staying away from the president’s address. A Congress MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu also raised slogans inside the house during the address.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said raising slogans in Parliament during the President‘s address was very painful. He said the President is above political differences and the opposition boycotting his speech was unfortunate. The minister also said that despite many “scams in the Congress-led UPA government” the BJP had never boycotted the President‘s address.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Congress party's existence over last 5-6 years, is based on false narrative that the Modi Govt is against constitutional institution & values. Today the same @INCIndia boycotted the address of the Hon'ble President, the Constitutional head. Their hypocrisy stands exposed again!!”
