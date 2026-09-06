Building collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, several feared trapped

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people feared trapped inside, police said.

Delhi building collapse: Several feared trapped, rescue operation underway (Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Eight fire tenders are present at the site as rescue personnel are currently carrying out operations to search for and evacuate people who are trapped under the debris.

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The Delhi Fire Services received an alert about the collapse around 1.30 pm, following which a rescue operation was launched.

More details are awaited.