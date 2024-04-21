 Bulldozer action against Madhya Pradesh man who raped neighbour, used chilli powder on her | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bulldozer action against Madhya Pradesh man who raped neighbour, used chilli powder on her

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 21, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Ayan Pathan, 24, is accused of holding the victim hostage for a month and raping and torturing her.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Sunday demolished the “illegally-built” house of a man accused of raping and torturing his neighbour for a month.

Bulldozer demolishing the accused's "illegally-built" home (Image courtesy: X/Anshul Saxena)
Bulldozer demolishing the accused's "illegally-built" home (Image courtesy: X/Anshul Saxena)

Visuals that emerged on social media showed a bulldozer razing the house of the accused, 24-year-old Ayan Pathan, who was allegedly also pressurising the victim to marry him.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Madhya Pradesh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, has seen several instances of “bulldozer justice," i.e. the machine being used to demolish “illegally-built” properties of alleged criminals.

The practice was started by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, and, since then, has been implemented in other party-run states as well. It also earned Adityanath the moniker of “bulldozer baba.”

However, “bulldozer justice” has come under severe criticism from opposition parties and civil society, who say that such an action goes against the principle of national justice.

The Guna case

Pathan, who works as a labourer, also wanted their house, a police official quoted the woman's mother as saying.

“He (Pathan) used to put chilli powder on her (victim's) wounds, and glue on her lips and mouth to stop her from screaming. All this while, her mother was away in Shivpuri,” the official also said.

Meanwhile, the woman, who is hospitalised and stable, told the police that the man held her hostage and raped her repeatedly. She added that on Tuesday, she somehow managed to escape, but was chased down and caught by him.

Pathan was arrested on Wednesday night while supplying illegal liquor. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and under the Excise Act, and additional charges could also be slapped against him.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On