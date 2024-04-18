24-year-old arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna for raping, torturing woman

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna for allegedly thrashing, raping, and torturing a woman by putting chilli powder on her wounds and glue in her mouth, a police officer said on Thursday. The woman told police that the accused held her hostage for a month. (HT PHOTO)

Dileep Rajoriya, the police officer, said the accused Ayan Pathan was forcing the 23-year-old woman to marry her. He quoted the woman’s mother saying he also wanted their house.

Rajoriya said the accused allegedly assaulted the woman, who was hospitalised and said to be stable, with a belt and a pipe after her mother told Pathan that she had sold the house. “He put chilli on her wounds and glue on her lips and mouth to stop her from screaming,” said Rajoriya. He added the woman’s mother was away in Shivpuri when Pathan assaulted her.

The woman told police that the accused held her hostage for a month and raped her repeatedly. On Tuesday, she somehow managed to escape, and Pathan allegedly followed and tortured her.

Police said Pathan was arrested when he was illegally supplying liquor on Wednesday night. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and under the Excise Act. Police said they could slap additional charges after an investigation.