Bullet train: CISF to finalise security steps

When should a passenger travelling by the bullet train report to the station? What can’t be carried on the train? These are some of the questions which the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is helping the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) answer.

The first bullet train service in India, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is to be launched in August 2022.

Since the bullet train will compete with flights, NHSRCL would like to score over airlines by allowing passengers to literally walk in just before the train departs. “We provide security consultancy to many establishments and since this will be the first bullet train project for India, NHSRCL has approached us for consultancy. We will review the security structure of (high speed trains in) other countries and will suggest a measure accordingly,” said a CISF officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Since many of the stations will be interconnected with the railway stations, the Railway Protection Force might also be entrusted for security. CISF will suggest the surveillance structure, deployment pattern, requirement for Quick Reaction Teams and patrolling inside the trains. “The security of some of important structures is under consideration. All infrastructure needs to be looked at from security and safety perspective,” said Sushma Gaur, spokesperson for NHSRCL .

RPF is already helping the corporation protect employees as they go about surveying and acquiring the land meant for the project amid protests by the local population, disruptions supported by political leaders, and not much support from the state administration. RPF officers are coordinating with the state police to ensure no violence takes place during land acquisition.

The foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe last year. The introduction of the bullet train, capable of hitting speeds of up to 350 kmph, will mark the country’s shift from an era of slow to high-speed trains.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 08:35 IST