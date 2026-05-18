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Bullet train image at Rail Bhawan representational only, not real: Official

The country's first bullet is under manufacturing at the Bengaluru-based BEML, and is expected to be ready by 2027.

Published on: May 18, 2026 10:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Railway Board officials have clarified that an image of a bullet train put up at the Rail Bhawan was only representational and not real, as reported by some sections of the media.

An image of India's first proposed bullet train displayed at the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

The image showing a bullet train, which was recently put up at the Rail Bhawan, caught the attention of many visitors who believed it to be the first look of the country's first bullet train, expected to be launched in August 2027.

Several media outlets reported the picture to be the first look of the proposed bullet train.

However, Railway officials contradicted the claim and said that it is not the actual picture of the train.

"It is a representational image and not the final one. We might remove it if it creates a controversy," a senior official said.

Also Read: Pool vehicles, trim VIP convoys: Delhi Police’s fuel-saving memo

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bullet train image at Rail Bhawan representational only, not real: Official
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