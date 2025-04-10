Bulletproof car, security alert, commandos on standby: Delhi ready for Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana’s arrival

Ahead of the arrival of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, security has been heightened in several areas of Delhi. Tight security arrangements at Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, ahead of the arrival of Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.(PTI)

Extradited by the United States, Tahawwur Rana will be transported to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters from Palam airport in a bulletproof vehicle, according to India Today, citing sources.

SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commandos have been deployed at the airport, with the Delhi Police Special Cell placed on high alert.

The bulletproof vehicle transporting Rana, typically used by security agencies to move high-risk people including terrorists and gangsters to courts or agency offices, will be accompanied by armoured vehicles in the convoy, the report mentioned.

The NIA has charged Rana with aiding reconnaissance for the 2008 Mumbai attacks through his immigration consultancy. The surveillance was carried out by Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley, who is now in US custody.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba militants carried out coordinated attacks across 12 locations in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, killing 166 people. Ajmal Kasab, one of the attackers, was captured and executed in 2012.

Delhi court receives 26/11 terror attacks trial records

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has received the trial records for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks ahead of Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s arrival in India from the US.

The records were received by District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav’s court, following his order on January 28, directing the Mumbai court to send the documents.

This action followed an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), requesting the retrieval of the records from Mumbai.

The trial records had been previously sent to Mumbai due to multiple cases related to the 26/11 attacks being handled in both cities.

Rana, 64, is set to face questioning by a specialised team that includes NIA officers, officials from two intelligence agencies, and forensic psychologists with expertise in counterterrorism and criminology.

Their main objective is to uncover the institutions behind the 26/11 attacks, tracing the guidance and support that came from across the border.