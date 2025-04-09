Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 accused being extradited to India?

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is reportedly bringing 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India after he failed to pause his extradition from the United States, 16 years after he was arrested by the FBI. The US Supreme Court rejected the plea of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, seeking a stay on his extradition to India, on Friday.(ANI File)

Tahawwur Rana is believed to be one of the closest associates of David Coleman Headley, who is one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people and kept India’s financial capital under siege for almost three days.

Tahawwur Rana is also believed to bring key evidence about Pakistan’s involvement in the 26/11 attacks in his upcoming trial. Upon his arrival in India, he is expected to be lodged in Tihar jail under high security, with preparations also being made in a secure facility in Mumbai for his trial, according sources cited in multiple reports.

The extradition comes after the US Supreme Court recently rejected Tahawwur Rana's last appeal, essentially clearing the way for his handover to Indian authorities.

Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a Pakistani-Canadian businessman and former military doctor. The 64-year-old was allegedly involved in facilitating the planning of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Tahawwur Rana’s links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI have been a point of friction between India and the US for years.

Between 2006 and 2008, Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley utilised Tahawwur Rana's company as a front for several visits to Mumbai as he planned the attacks. According to Headley’s testimony to the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Rana permitted the establishment of a Mumbai branch of his travel agency to assist in Headley’s mission on behalf of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terror group responsible for the 26/11 attacks.

Tahawwur Rana and David Headley were detained by the FBI at the Chicago airport in October 2009 when they were allegedly flying out to execute an alleged mission of an attack on a Danish newspaper that had published controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Their arrest also revealed their role in the Mumbai attacks.

David Headley later became an approver in the case and testified against Rana during their trial in Chicago. According to Headley, Rana aided Lashkar's plot and let his agency's resources be utilised for terror planning. Headley also alleged that he briefed Rana on the Mumbai mission in 2006, and Rana helped him get his business visa.