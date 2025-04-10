Tahawwur Rana news LIVE: Mumbai attack plotter likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail
Tahawwur Rana news LIVE updates: Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Hussain Rana is likely to arrive in India on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea against his extradition. A multi-agency team has gone to the US to bring him back.
Rana is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.
On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists carried out a coordinated attack on Mumbai CST railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea....Read More
As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
Tahawwur Rana News LIVE: Rana not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP)
Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US, is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the agency said.
According to information on the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Rana is “Not in BOP Custody” as of April 8, 2025.
An official at the agency told PTI Wednesday that Rana is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Tahawwur Rana News LIVE: ‘Positive development’, foreign affairs expert on Rana's extradition
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Tuesday termed the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India as a "positive development", highlighting its significance for justice and India-US cooperation.
“It is a positive development - one for justice for those who died in those days and secondly for the cooperation between India and America,” Sachdev told ANI.
Tahawwur Rana News LIVE: ‘No need to provide him with a cell, biryani,' 26/11 hero on Rana
Mumbai 'Chai Wala' known as 'Chhotu' aka Mohammed Taufiq, whose alertness saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks stated that there is no need for India to provide Tahawwur Rana with cell and Biryani and facilities which were provided to Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in Mumbai attacks.
“...For India, there is no need to provide him with a cell, Biryani and facilities like those given to Kasab. There should be a separate law for terrorists, a system should be in place so that they are hanged within 2-3 months,” Taufiq told ANI.
Tahawwur Rana News LIVE: Mumbai terror attacks plotter likely to be lodged in Tihar jail
Tahawwur Hussain Rana is likely to be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, PTI reported. Necessary preparations have been made for lodging him in jail and the prison authorities will wait for the court order