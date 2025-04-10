Tahawwur Rana news LIVE: Mumbai attack plotter likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail

Apr 10, 2025 6:50 AM IST

Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US, is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the agency said.

According to information on the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Rana is “Not in BOP Custody” as of April 8, 2025.

An official at the agency told PTI Wednesday that Rana is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).