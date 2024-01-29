 Madhya Pradesh SDM killed by unemployed husband over nominee dispute: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Madhya Pradesh SDM killed by unemployed husband over nominee dispute: Police

Madhya Pradesh SDM killed by unemployed husband over nominee dispute: Police

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 08:42 PM IST

The accused husband also tried to hide the evidence by cleaning the clothes, pillow, bedsheets and others in the washing machine.

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly murdered by her unemployed husband. The accused, Manish Sharma (45), was reportedly upset with his wife, Nisha Napit (51), for not making him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records, reported PTI quoting a senior police official.

Police are awaiting post-mortem report in the bureaucrat's death.
Police are awaiting post-mortem report in the bureaucrat's death.

The report suggests that the suspect smothered Nisha Napit with a pillow and washed her blood-stained clothes to destroy the evidence.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He sat near the corpse for six hours and then took the body to the nearby community health centre, but doctors there alerted police, Dindori SP Akhil Patel told reporters.

Sharma has been arrested and a case registered against him under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 304 B (dowry death) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

"Based on our probe and leads gathered from the spot, we questioned Sharma and then arrested him. He has been charged with murder, dowry-related death, destroying evidence and other offences," Patel said.

Nisha's elder sister, Nilima Napit, accused Manish of foul play in her sister's demise, alleging that he began demanding money from Nisha shortly after their marriage.

“Manish Sharma (her husband) is a resident of Gwalior and is unemployed. They met through a matrimonial website and got married. But they did not invite us and got married without telling us...From the beginning itself, Manish wanted money. He had started asking her for money from the second or third day of getting married,” she alleged.

Nilima further claimed that Nisha confided in her about the mental and physical torture she allegedly endured at the hands of Manish Sharma.

“She had given him at least 5 Lakhs after getting a loan...He used to subject her to mental and physical torture. She used to tell me about it,” Nilima said.

“I suspect that Manish Sharma has murdered her,” she added, calling for a proper investigation and punishment for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On