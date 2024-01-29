Madhya Pradesh SDM killed by unemployed husband over nominee dispute: Police

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly murdered by her unemployed husband. The accused, Manish Sharma (45), was reportedly upset with his wife, Nisha Napit (51), for not making him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records, reported PTI quoting a senior police official. Police are awaiting post-mortem report in the bureaucrat's death.

The report suggests that the suspect smothered Nisha Napit with a pillow and washed her blood-stained clothes to destroy the evidence.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He sat near the corpse for six hours and then took the body to the nearby community health centre, but doctors there alerted police, Dindori SP Akhil Patel told reporters.

Sharma has been arrested and a case registered against him under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 304 B (dowry death) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

"Based on our probe and leads gathered from the spot, we questioned Sharma and then arrested him. He has been charged with murder, dowry-related death, destroying evidence and other offences," Patel said.

Nisha's elder sister, Nilima Napit, accused Manish of foul play in her sister's demise, alleging that he began demanding money from Nisha shortly after their marriage.

“Manish Sharma (her husband) is a resident of Gwalior and is unemployed. They met through a matrimonial website and got married. But they did not invite us and got married without telling us...From the beginning itself, Manish wanted money. He had started asking her for money from the second or third day of getting married,” she alleged.

Nilima further claimed that Nisha confided in her about the mental and physical torture she allegedly endured at the hands of Manish Sharma.

“She had given him at least ₹5 Lakhs after getting a loan...He used to subject her to mental and physical torture. She used to tell me about it,” Nilima said.

“I suspect that Manish Sharma has murdered her,” she added, calling for a proper investigation and punishment for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies)