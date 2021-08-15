Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Burhan Wani's father hoists Tricolour at Pulwama school on Independence Day
india news

Burhan Wani's father hoists Tricolour at Pulwama school on Independence Day

Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Muzaffar Wani hoisted the national flag at a government school in Tral, J&K on Independence Day.(Twitter/@ANI)

The father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani hoisted the Tricolour at a school in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Muzaffar Wani, a teacher by profession, unfurled the National Flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, Pulwama, according to news reports.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had directed all departments in the Union Territory, including the education department, to hold a flag-hoisting ceremony on their office premises during the day as part of the Central government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Burhan Wani was a self-styled commander of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. He and two other militants were killed during an encounter by the security forces in Anantnag district in July 2016.

The 22-year-old’s death had triggered widespread protests across Kashmir that lasted for nearly five months leading to loss of many lives, while several others were injured. A resident of Dadsara village in the Tral area, Wani had fast risen through the ranks of the militant group and became the district commander and figured in the list of the agencies’ most-wanted militants.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-induced restrictions were relaxed in the Union territory on the occasion of Independence Day. The administration’s cap of not allowing a gathering of more than 25 people was temporarily eased on August 8 for Independence Day celebrations. Further, the department said the celebrations would be held subject to Covid-appropriate behaviour and all district magistrates would have to ensure the same.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
independence day celebration jammu and kashmir
