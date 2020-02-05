Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:50 IST

A woman in a burqa was taken away by the police from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-citizenship act protests, on Wednesday after protesters raised suspicion over her questions.

According to reports, protesters said she kept asking questions and that some of them found a camera on her.

New agency Asian News International tweeted a 38-second clip showing several protesters surrounding the woman even as police tried to pacify them.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Multiple reports later identified the woman as Gunja Kapoor, a right-wing columnist and the curator YouTube channel, The Right Narrative. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, follows her on Twitter account.

This comes after three incidents of shooting near sites of anti-CAA protests in the national capital in the last week.

On Sunday, a shot was fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi, 2km from Shaheen Bagh. Before that, a 23-year-old man fired shots near the protest site on Saturday.

He was arrested by the police, who have said he is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The police claim has triggered another round of war of word between the AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of February 8 assembly elections.

The first incident of shooting was reported on January 30 when a 17-year-old shooter fired at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Protests have erupted across the country against CAA under which illegal migrants, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 2015 will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims as only non-Muslims from the three neighbouring countries can become Indian citizens.