e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police

Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police

Multiple reports later identified the woman as Gunja Kapoor, a right-wing columnist and the curator YouTube channel, The Right Narrative. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, follows her on Twitter account.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to reports, protesters said the woman kept asking questions and that some of them found a camera on her.
According to reports, protesters said the woman kept asking questions and that some of them found a camera on her.(Photo: Twitter)
         

A woman in a burqa was taken away by the police from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-citizenship act protests, on Wednesday after protesters raised suspicion over her questions.

According to reports, protesters said she kept asking questions and that some of them found a camera on her.

New agency Asian News International tweeted a 38-second clip showing several protesters surrounding the woman even as police tried to pacify them. 

Multiple reports later identified the woman as Gunja Kapoor, a right-wing columnist and the curator YouTube channel, The Right Narrative. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, follows her on Twitter account.

This comes after three incidents of shooting near sites of anti-CAA protests in the national capital in the last week.

On Sunday, a shot was fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi, 2km from Shaheen Bagh. Before that, a 23-year-old man fired shots near the protest site on Saturday.

He was arrested by the police, who have said he is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The police claim has triggered another round of war of word between the AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of February 8 assembly elections.

The first incident of shooting was reported on January 30 when a 17-year-old shooter fired at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Protests have erupted across the country against CAA under which illegal migrants, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 2015 will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims as only non-Muslims from the three neighbouring countries can become Indian citizens.

tags
top news
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
Sajad Lone, PDP’s Waheed Para released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir
Sajad Lone, PDP’s Waheed Para released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
‘Come let’s debate with an open mind’: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah
‘Come let’s debate with an open mind’: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news