Bus carrying around 50 falls into gorge in Uttarakhand: Report

A bus carrying between 45 and 50 people fell into a gorge in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Tie, news agency ANI reported. The accident took place on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district. Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and are ascertaining the situation, the report added. Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the state disaster management centre to monitor the situation.

“State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in the rescue operation,” Dhami was quoted as saying by ANI.

It is still unclear if there have been casualties in the accident.

The incident took place on a day at least four people died and several others were still missing in Uttarakhand after a group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche.

