Buses for migrants: UP Congress chief gets bail in one case, taken into custody in another

Buses for migrants: UP Congress chief gets bail in one case, taken into custody in another

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed hectic politics over the migrants issue.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 22:32 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agra
Supporters of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu, try to block the way after the former was arrested by a team of Lucknow police.(PTI Photo)
         

An Agra court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu in one case but a special police team from Lucknow promptly took him into custody in another case and moved him to the state capital.

The police had arrested the UP Congress chief, along with former Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Mathur and Uttar Pradesh Congress committee secretary Vivek Bansal on Tuesday, for staging a protest against the state government not allowing buses arranged by the Congress party to enter Uttar Pradesh to transport migrant workers. All three were released on interim bail on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police (City, Agra) Botre Pramod Rohan said: “The Congress state president was granted bail in the Agra case but was taken into custody by Lucknow police for a case filed at the Hazratganj police station (in the state capital).”

Earlier, on Tuesday, a case was registered against the UP Congress chief under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, according to the Agra police.

“A case has been registered against Ajay Kumar Lallu under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Act at the Fatehpur Sikri police station. Lallu was arrested on Tuesday evening, and along with other Congress leaders, put in the Police Lines,” senior superintendent of police, Agra, Babloo Kumar said.

Soon after the UP Congress chief’s release on interim bail, a special police team from Lucknow took him to the state capital in connection with a case of forgery registered against him and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s private secretary Sandip Singh regarding the alleged discrepancies in the list of buses provided by the Congress party for the migrants. This case was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on late Tuesday evening.

Pradeep Mathur, a four-time former Congress MLA from Mathura, said, “We were granted interim bail on furnishing personal bonds and the date of July 16 was fixed in the case. It appears to be political vendetta by Bharatiya Janata Party and its chief minister who have registered fake cases against our state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and kept him in custody for no valid reason.”

Many Congress supporters had gathered at Gate No. 1 of Civil Court premises in Agra as they were waiting for Lallu. Police, however, entered through Gate No. 4 and produced him, along with the others, in court.

There was chaos at the Civil Court compound gates when Lallu was taken away by the police. Party workers tried to block the vehicle in which he was being transported but the police applied mild force to disperse them.

