Andhra businessman fires 3 rounds after badminton team loses semifinal match in local tournament

A real estate businessman has been taken into custody for allegedly firing from his licensed revolver outside a badminton academy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. The firing came after his team's defeat in the semifinals of a local tournament, police said on Monday.

Police took a real estate businessman into custody after he allegedly fired outside a badminton academy in Kurnool, representational image (Instagram/ @appolice.100)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place during the Kurnool Badminton Premier League (KBPL) on Sunday evening, where the tournament has been held over the past four weeks. Police said no one was injured in the firing, news agency PTI reported.

Also read: Ludhiana:Gunfire at realtor’s home triggers panic, vehicles vandalised

Firing after team's defeat

According to police, the businessman, identified as Kaushik, allegedly opened fire into the ground shortly after his team's loss in the semifinal.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raghavendra said the firing appeared to have been an act of frustration following the defeat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Kaushik, who possesses a valid licence for a .32 revolver, fired three rounds on the ground out of frustration after his team lost the morning semifinals. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries," he told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kaushik, who possesses a valid licence for a .32 revolver, fired three rounds on the ground out of frustration after his team lost the morning semifinals. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries," he told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The DSP said the shots were fired into the ground and the incident did not result in any injuries.

Also read: Man arrested days after friend dies of gunshot wound in Behrampur

Weapon seized, licence cancellation process initiated

Following the incident, police took Kaushik into custody and began the process of seizing the revolver used in the incident.

Officials said the revolver was legally licensed and had been issued several years ago for self-protection. They have also initiated the process of recommending cancellation of the licence to the district collector through the Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Patel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kaushik is engaged in the real estate business, according to officials.

Also read: Man takes gunshot to chest during birthday celebration at Gurugram farmhouse

No altercation before firing, probe continues

Investigators said there was no argument or physical altercation before the firing. Based on the preliminary investigation, they believe the incident was triggered by frustration over the team's loss rather than any dispute at the venue.

Police, however, said they are examining all aspects of the case before arriving at a final conclusion.

Officials also clarified that Kaushik was not the captain of the team. He was a member of the Ananya franchise, which was participating in the tournament.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said a detailed investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

(With inputs from PTI)