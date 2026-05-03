‘Busy making reels’: AAP slams BJP over Delhi fire, says govt ‘learnt nothing’ from past

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives, describing the incident as “extremely tragic.”

He further added, “Insensitivity of Govt is visible in every aspect of their governance.”

He went on to allege that “while CM Rekha Gupta is busy making reels with multiple edits, she seemed to have learnt nothing from the earlier fire incidents in Delhi.”

In a strongly worded post on X, Bhardwaj said, “Capital Shame !! Another fire incident at Vivek Vihar delhi, ‘nine’ people were burnt alive in this fire.”

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Delhi government after a fire in Vivek Vihar claimed at least nine lives. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the administration of failing to learn from previous tragedies and questioned its response to recurring fire incidents in the area.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning in a residential building in Vivek Vihar in east Delhi’s Shahdara area. Police said at least nine people were killed in the blaze, including a 1.5-year-old toddler.

She said authorities were closely monitoring the situation and that “all senior officials of the local administration, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police… fully engaged with utmost promptness in relief and rescue operations.”

Emergency teams managed to rescue more than a dozen residents during the operation, even as the fire caused extensive damage to the building.

Pattern of fires raises concerns The latest incident has once again drawn attention to a troubling pattern of fires in Vivek Vihar area over the past few years.

In May 2024, a devastating blaze at the Baby Care New Born Hospital killed seven infants. The fire, reported at 11.32 pm, had already engulfed the building by the time emergency services arrived. Twelve newborns were trapped inside and later shifted to another facility, but six were declared dead soon after, while a seventh died days later.

Investigations revealed serious lapses. The hospital’s licence had expired months before the fire, yet it continued to operate. It was approved for only five NICU beds, but was running 12 in a cramped space that did not meet basic requirements.

Earlier slum fire had claimed infant’s life Another fire in December last year in a Vivek Vihar slum dwelling had also turned fatal. A one-year-old boy died of burn injuries, while his four-year-old sister suffered serious burns.

According to police, the children were on a bed near the kitchen where their mother had been cooking on a gas stove. She had stepped away briefly when the fire broke out and quickly spread to the bed.