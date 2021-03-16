By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states on April 17
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the by-elections for the Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka would be conducted on April 17, 2021. The by-elections for 14 assembly constituencies in various states would also be conducted on the same date.
The 14 legislative assembly constituencies are Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka, Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Jharkhand’s Madhupur, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Serchhip in Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Salt in Uttarakhand and Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana.
Also read | BJP to contest by-polls to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Jana Sena drops out
Of these, the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency and the Sujangarh assembly constituency are reserved seats for scheduled castes. Also, Noksen, Serchhip, Maski and Morva Hadaf assembly constituencies are reserved for the scheduled tribes.
According to the announcement, the last date for filing nominations for all the by-polls is March 30, 2021, while the counting of votes would be done on May 2, 2021. The ECI also said that the dates have been finalised “after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc.,” in its statement announcing the dates.
Balli Durga Prasad of the YSR Congress party and Suresh Angadi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from the Tirupati and Belgaum seats, respectively, in the 2019 parliamentary elections. However, in September 2020, both the MPs died of the Covid-19 disease leaving their seats vacant.
Also read | Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Which way will Dravidian politics swing in 2021?
Earlier on March 12, Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan announced that a BJP candidate backed by the Jana Sena Party would contest in the Tirupati by-poll, after meeting with Jana Sena Party leader and actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan. “@BJP4India's victory march will begin from TPTY. @BJP4Andhra & @JanaSenaParty will expose the shady designs of @YSRCParty & @JaiTDP that undermine the beliefs of devotees. These satraps self-serving & partisan approach deprived people of TPTY. Time to put an end to such trends,” Muraleedharan tweeted. However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Belgaum seat, which has been a stronghold of the party.
(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu and Sharan Poovanna)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19
- Badal is the second senior Punjab politician to have tested positive over the last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simultaneous elections will reduce voters apathy of frequent polls: Parl panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His daadi would...': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul, mentions Indira Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India's air quality improved in 2020, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge
- The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state’s coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox