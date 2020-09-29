Bypolls to 7 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 3

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:40 IST

Bypolls to the seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 3, said Election Commission officials on Tuesday while announcing the schedule for it. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Bypolls will be held in seven assembly seats - Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani.

The Election Commission decided not to hold a bypoll on the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district that fell vacant after Allahabad High Court on December 16, 2019, set aside the election of Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam on charge of submitting wrong documents to contest election.

An Election Commission officer said the matter related to the Suar assembly seat was pending in court. The commission decided to announce the bypoll on Suar seat later. Principal secretary, state assembly, Pradeep Dubey also referred to the law department opinion for debarring Abdullah Azam from contesting the assembly election for submitting a fake birth certificate.

Senior principal secretary, Election Commission of India, Sumit Mukherjee, in a press statement, said taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, weather conditions, movement of forces and pandemic, the commission has announced the schedule for the bypoll.

In view of the spread of Covid-19, the commission on August 21 issued broad guidelines, which will be followed strictly during the conduct of the election, he said.

The model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the election is scheduled. The electoral roll for the bypoll with qualifying date January 1, 2020 had been published while adequate EVMs and VVPATs were made available for polling, said Mukherjee.

Among the seven seats going to bypolls, six seats - Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur and Deoria - were held by the BJP while the SP secured victory on Malhani seat in the 2017 assembly election.

The five seats - Naugawan Sadat, Ghatampur, Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani - fell vacant with the death of the sitting MLAs - Chetan Chauhan, Kamal Rani Varun, Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejai Singh and Prasanath Yadav, respectively.

Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao district fell vacant after the disqualification of membership of sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar following conviction in a rape case on December 20 last year.