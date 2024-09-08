Aizawl, C Lalchhandami has resigned as the chairperson of the Mizoram State Commission for Women following protests by opposition party Mizo National Front over her appointment citing an age bar, an official said on Sunday. C Lalchhandami resigns as chairperson of Mizoram women commission following MNF protests

Lalchhandami submitted her resignation to the Social Welfare Department secretary on Saturday, the official said.

The MNF had been demanding the resignation of Lalchhandami claiming she had already crossed the age limit for the post and that her appointment was illegal.

According to the Mizoram State Commission for Women Act 2004, any person who has crossed the age of 65 years cannot be appointed as chairperson of the commission.

The MNF demanded that Lalchhandami should tender her resignation on or before September 9. The party has also filed a police complaint over her appointment.

Lalchhandami was appointed as the chairperson of MSCW in March this year.

In her resignation letter, Lalchhandami said that she had to tender her resignation to save the image of the commission and protect its reputation as the "issue has snowballed into a political vendetta".

She also claimed that she could have continued as the chairperson as per the law because she has not attained the age of 65 years yet.

However, she said she chose to resign as she was not in a position to enthusiastically continue in her post amid strong protests from a political party.

Lalchhandami also claimed that during her five-month tenure, the commission has heard over 100 cases, which was far greater than the 86 cases heard from May 2019 to February 2024.

She claimed that 80 per cent of the 100 cases have been amicably resolved or disposed of, which indicated a great achievement made by the commission during the span of five months.

Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii had earlier defended the government over the appointment of Lalchhandami stating that there was no any irregularity from the government's side.

As per the birth certificate submitted by Lalchhandami, she was born in 1960, she said.

The government accepted the birth certificate and accordingly, Lalchhandami was appointed as the chairperson of MSCW, Lalrinpuii had said.

