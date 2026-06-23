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Cab driver accused of rape-murder of girl in Delhi attempts to flee, injured in police encounter

Singh was arrested on Monday within six hours of the alleged rape and murder after police tracked him through CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 10:43 pm IST
PTI |
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The cab driver accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police on Tuesday when he allegedly tried to flee after snatching a policeman's pistol.

The encounter happened when police took 29-year-old Bashu Kumar Singh to recreate the crime scene. Photo for representation(Sanjeev Verma/HT File)

The encounter happened when police took 29-year-old Bashu Kumar Singh to recreate the crime scene at a stretch on Mandi Road near Fatehpur Beri.

Singh allegedly sexually assaulted the child inside his car before driving her to a forested patch near the Faridabad-Gurugram road and killing her.

According to police, while the crime scene was being recreated, Singh allegedly attempted to flee and snatched the service pistol of a policeman.

"In the scuffle that followed, the accused tried to flee. Police fired at him in self-defence and to prevent his escape, hit him in the leg," a senior officer said.

Singh was immediately overpowered and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
gurugram delhi south delhi cab driver rapes woman delhi news
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