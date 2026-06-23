Cab driver accused of rape-murder of girl in Delhi attempts to flee, injured in police encounter

The cab driver accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police on Tuesday when he allegedly tried to flee after snatching a policeman's pistol.

The encounter happened when police took 29-year-old Bashu Kumar Singh to recreate the crime scene. Photo for representation(Sanjeev Verma/HT File)

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The encounter happened when police took 29-year-old Bashu Kumar Singh to recreate the crime scene at a stretch on Mandi Road near Fatehpur Beri.

Singh allegedly sexually assaulted the child inside his car before driving her to a forested patch near the Faridabad-Gurugram road and killing her.

According to police, while the crime scene was being recreated, Singh allegedly attempted to flee and snatched the service pistol of a policeman.

"In the scuffle that followed, the accused tried to flee. Police fired at him in self-defence and to prevent his escape, hit him in the leg," a senior officer said.

Singh was immediately overpowered and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said legal proceedings regarding the escape attempt are being initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said legal proceedings regarding the escape attempt are being initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singh was arrested on Monday within six hours of the alleged rape and murder after police tracked him through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh was arrested on Monday within six hours of the alleged rape and murder after police tracked him through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is accused of abducting the girl while she was sleeping beside her family on a pavement near Chattarpur Metro station in Mehrauli in the early hours of Monday, raping and murdering her, and concealing her body under stones in a forested stretch near the Haryana border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is accused of abducting the girl while she was sleeping beside her family on a pavement near Chattarpur Metro station in Mehrauli in the early hours of Monday, raping and murdering her, and concealing her body under stones in a forested stretch near the Haryana border. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act has already been registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act has already been registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

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