Cabinet approves draft bill for better protection of human rights

A draft bill for better protection and promotion of human rights as well as strengthening human rights institutions in the country was approved by the government on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod to the Protection of Human Rights (Amendments) Bill, 2018 for better protection and promotion of human rights in the country, according to an official statement.

The proposed amendment will strengthen human rights institutions for effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities.

Moreover, the amended Act will be in perfect sync with the agreed global standards and benchmarks towards ensuring the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual in the country, the statement said.

The salient features of the proposed amendments bill include making the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as deemed member of the National Human Rights Commission, adding a woman member in the composition of the commission, enlarging the scope of eligibility and scope of selection of chairperson, NHRC as well as State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs).

It also proposes to incorporate a mechanism to look after the cases of human rights violation in Union Territories, to amend the term of office of chairperson and members of the NHRC and SHRCs to make them in consonance with the terms of chairperson and members of other commissions.

The amendment to the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 will make NHRC and state human rights commissions more compliant with the Paris Principle concerning its autonomy, independence, pluralism and wide-ranging functions in order to effectively protect and promote human rights, the statement said.